Mason Capital Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mason Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 24,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,924. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

