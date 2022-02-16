Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.75.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $73.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.91. 123,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,839. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.10. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $198.24 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,301 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,103.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

