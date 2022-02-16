Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.75.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

MASI traded down $77.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.50. 136,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,839. Masimo has a 12-month low of $198.24 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.10. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,301 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

