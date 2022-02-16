Marshfield Associates Sells 12,714 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marshfield Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 6.9% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $157,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. 1,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,499. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

