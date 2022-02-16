Marshfield Associates Sells 12,714 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marshfield Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 6.9% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $157,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. 1,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,499. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).
Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.