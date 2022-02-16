Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,774 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $142,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after buying an additional 3,636,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after buying an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $57,172,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.07 and a beta of 0.56. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

