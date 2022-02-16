Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.68 Million Stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 9.67% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,148,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,178,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $8,362,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,811,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,305,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.