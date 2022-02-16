Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.49 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Invesco stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.