Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,727 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 9.98% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

