Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $190.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -145.47 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

