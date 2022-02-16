Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

A number of analysts have commented on MQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,574,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 63,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,655. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

