Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.
A number of analysts have commented on MQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MQ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 63,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,655. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.
Marqeta Company Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.
