Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) is Vitruvian Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,504,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the quarter. Marqeta comprises approximately 19.8% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $475,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently commented on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of MQ stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.