Mark E. Litkovitz Sells 1,303 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $48,497.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.
About Apria
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apria (APR)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.