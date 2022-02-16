Mark E. Litkovitz Sells 1,303 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $48,497.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

Get Apria alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Apria during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.