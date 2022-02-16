Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83.

