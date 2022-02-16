Mariner LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
