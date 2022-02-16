Mariner LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.