Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 42,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

