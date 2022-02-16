Marathon Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Marathon Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,282 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up approximately 78.6% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP owned 2.23% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $151,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,030 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 800,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 101,266 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

