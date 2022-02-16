Manor Road Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 8.5% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,407,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,402,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.64. 997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,171. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

