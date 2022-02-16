Man Group plc Sells 1,914,553 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,914,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.