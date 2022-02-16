Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Man Group plc decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 171,152 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

