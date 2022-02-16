Man Group plc Purchases 102,934 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $24,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

ALK stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

