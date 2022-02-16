Man Group plc Has $17.65 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,523 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,763,000 after purchasing an additional 68,786 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 171,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 444,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average is $189.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

