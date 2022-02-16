Man Group plc Has $16.82 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,476 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 310,076 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,344,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 389,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

