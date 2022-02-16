Man Group plc Has $16.40 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,089 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,946,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

