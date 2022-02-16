Man Group plc Has $15.15 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

RHI opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

