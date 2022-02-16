Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 210,095 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 80.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,095 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. 32,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

