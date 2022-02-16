Maltese Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,416 shares during the period. Luther Burbank makes up 1.4% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Luther Burbank worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 29.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

LBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.