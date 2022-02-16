Maltese Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,990 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after buying an additional 1,260,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 54,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,745. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.