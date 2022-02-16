Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magna is actively focusing on innovation and stands to benefit from key emerging trends including electrification and autonomous driving. Its electrification portfolio, including EtelligentEco, EtelligentForce and EtelligentReach, is set to fuel top-line growth. Magna seeks to achieve more than $2 billion in managed powertrain electrification sales by 2024. Its sharp focus on developing ADAS technology also offers ample growth visibility. However, escalating capex spending and engineering costs to develop technologically advanced products are likely to hurt near-term cash flows and profits. Also, manufacturing inefficiencies amid a tough labor market, logistical challenges and high commodity and freight costs will play spoilsports. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

