Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 375,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 877.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 177.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 313,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 43.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.69. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

