Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $38,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 604.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 459,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 57.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

