Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $28,000 in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,560,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877,272 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,853,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,668,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 640,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $780.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

