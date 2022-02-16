Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

