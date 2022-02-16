M Financial Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.94. 16,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,071. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.73 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.61.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.