Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Luokung Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

NASDAQ LKCO opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Luokung Technology has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.