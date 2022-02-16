Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.08. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 10,888 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 109,586 shares of company stock worth $1,564,791 over the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

