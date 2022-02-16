Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,956,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after buying an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after buying an additional 2,284,498 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

