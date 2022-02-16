Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.