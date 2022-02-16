Lukas Scheibler Sells 1,666 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51.

Shares of APLS opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

