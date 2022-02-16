Lukas Scheibler Sells 1,666 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51.

Shares of APLS opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.