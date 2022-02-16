LPL Financial LLC Purchases 360,491 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,566,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.52. 58,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.