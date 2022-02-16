LPL Financial LLC Purchases 360,491 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,566,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.52. 58,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

