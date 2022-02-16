LPL Financial LLC Buys 383,265 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $348,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,181,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 327,193 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,946 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

