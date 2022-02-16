LPL Financial LLC Buys 291,436 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.86% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $279,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,376. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

