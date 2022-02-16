LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,458,481 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $516,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,802,000 after purchasing an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,910,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,314,000 after acquiring an additional 210,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,471,000 after purchasing an additional 437,334 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.53. 61,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,329. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

