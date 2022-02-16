L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.75.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

