Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,548,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.