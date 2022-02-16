Loop Capital Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $60.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AYX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. 84,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,468. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $119.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $51,750,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after purchasing an additional 299,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

