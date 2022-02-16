Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

