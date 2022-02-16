Long Pond Capital LP Has $50.87 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,082 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.71% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $50,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. 11,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $91.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.