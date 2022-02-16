Long Pond Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. 20,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,470 shares of company stock worth $12,272,776. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.