Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Critical Review

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18% W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.77 $37.79 million ($0.70) -6.14

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lonestar Resources US and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.19%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

