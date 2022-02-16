Lonestar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Talos Energy comprises about 0.5% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 19,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

